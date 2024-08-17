Ordinals Price Reaches $27.82 on Exchanges (ORDI)

Ordinals (ORDI) traded 0.8% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on August 17th. Ordinals has a market cap of $584.22 million and $82.14 million worth of Ordinals was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ordinals token can currently be purchased for approximately $27.82 or 0.00047077 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Ordinals has traded down 2.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ordinals Profile

Ordinals’ total supply is 21,000,000 tokens. Ordinals’ official website is ordinals.com.

Ordinals Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ORDI (ORDI) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ordinals – BRC20 platform. ORDI has a current supply of 21,000,000. The last known price of ORDI is 27.86644045 USD and is down -0.42 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 181 active market(s) with $89,730,764.89 traded over the last 24 hours.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ordinals directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ordinals should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ordinals using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

