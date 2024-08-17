Origin Energy Limited (OTCMKTS:OGFGY) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.15 Per Share

Origin Energy Limited (OTCMKTS:OGFGY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, August 16th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be paid a dividend of 0.1458 per share on Friday, October 11th. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 6th. This is an increase from Origin Energy’s previous dividend of $0.14.
Origin Energy Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS OGFGY opened at $6.36 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $6.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.27. Origin Energy has a 1 year low of $5.16 and a 1 year high of $7.72.
About Origin Energy
