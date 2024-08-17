OSB Group Plc (LON:OSB) Declares Dividend of GBX 10.70

OSB Group Plc (LON:OSB – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, August 15th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, August 22nd will be paid a dividend of GBX 10.70 ($0.14) per share on Friday, September 20th. This represents a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 22nd. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

OSB Group Stock Performance

Shares of OSB opened at GBX 386.80 ($4.94) on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 595.08 and a beta of 1.49. OSB Group has a 52 week low of GBX 277.20 ($3.54) and a 52 week high of GBX 533.50 ($6.81). The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 471.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 439.53.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

OSB has been the topic of several analyst reports. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of OSB Group in a research report on Thursday. Berenberg Bank reduced their target price on shares of OSB Group from GBX 660 ($8.43) to GBX 580 ($7.41) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 600 ($7.66) price target on shares of OSB Group in a research report on Thursday, June 13th.

About OSB Group

OSB Group Plc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialist mortgage lending and retail savings company in the United Kingdom and the Channel Islands. It provides private rented sector related buy-to-let, commercial and semi-commercial mortgages, residential development finance, secured funding, bridging, and asset finance services.

Further Reading

