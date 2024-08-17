Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI) Upgraded to Buy by StockNews.com

Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Barclays lowered their price target on Owens & Minor from $23.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Owens & Minor from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Citigroup upgraded Owens & Minor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price target on Owens & Minor from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Owens & Minor presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.14.

Owens & Minor Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:OMI opened at $15.95 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $15.19 and its 200 day moving average is $19.98. Owens & Minor has a 1 year low of $12.36 and a 1 year high of $28.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.56.

Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.65 billion. Owens & Minor had a positive return on equity of 12.97% and a negative net margin of 0.37%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.18 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Owens & Minor will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Owens & Minor

In related news, EVP Snehashish Sarkar sold 9,980 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.32, for a total value of $172,853.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 59,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,024,252.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Alexander J. Bruni sold 10,568 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.76, for a total transaction of $187,687.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 49,950 shares in the company, valued at $887,112. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Snehashish Sarkar sold 9,980 shares of Owens & Minor stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.32, for a total value of $172,853.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 59,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,024,252.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 29,892 shares of company stock valued at $521,725. 3.59% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Owens & Minor

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OMI. Cerity Partners LLC raised its stake in Owens & Minor by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 101,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,954,000 after buying an additional 3,383 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Owens & Minor during the fourth quarter worth about $738,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Owens & Minor during the fourth quarter worth about $785,000. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Owens & Minor by 26.9% during the fourth quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 13,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 2,944 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Owens & Minor by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 185,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,568,000 after purchasing an additional 3,258 shares in the last quarter. 98.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Owens & Minor

Owens & Minor, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare solutions company worldwide. It operates through Products & Healthcare Services and Patient Direct segments. The Products & Healthcare Services segment offers a portfolio of products and services to healthcare providers and manufacturers.

