Oxbridge Re (NASDAQ:OXBR) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Oxbridge Re (NASDAQ:OXBR – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Saturday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Oxbridge Re Stock Performance

Shares of OXBR stock opened at $2.24 on Friday. Oxbridge Re has a one year low of $0.87 and a one year high of $3.72. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.20 and a beta of 0.99.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Oxbridge Re news, major shareholder Allan S. Martin sold 11,690 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.08, for a total value of $36,005.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 269,631 shares in the company, valued at $830,463.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Oxbridge Re news, major shareholder Allan S. Martin sold 11,690 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.08, for a total value of $36,005.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 269,631 shares in the company, valued at $830,463.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Allan S. Martin sold 11,433 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.09, for a total transaction of $35,327.97. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 292,420 shares in the company, valued at approximately $903,577.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 29,154 shares of company stock valued at $89,725 over the last quarter. Insiders own 17.67% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Oxbridge Re Company Profile

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Oxbridge Re stock. Henrickson Nauta Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited ( NASDAQ:OXBR Free Report ) by 50.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Henrickson Nauta Wealth Advisors Inc. owned about 0.25% of Oxbridge Re worth $36,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.64% of the company’s stock.

Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides specialty property and casualty reinsurance solutions. The company underwrites collateralized reinsurance contracts primarily for property and casualty insurance companies in the Gulf Coast region of the United States. It also issues reinsurance contracts through digital securities by blockchain technology.

