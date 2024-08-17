Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) Trading Up 1.3%

Shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Get Free Report) traded up 1.3% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $31.50 and last traded at $31.40. 14,547,173 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 74% from the average session volume of 55,444,453 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.00.

A number of analysts have weighed in on PLTR shares. HSBC boosted their price target on Palantir Technologies from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Palantir Technologies from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. William Blair reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.14.

The stock has a market cap of $71.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 267.21, a P/E/G ratio of 5.29 and a beta of 2.71. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.09.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.01. Palantir Technologies had a net margin of 16.32% and a return on equity of 8.88%. The firm had revenue of $678.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $653.23 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.01 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Palantir Technologies news, insider Heather A. Planishek sold 2,398 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.30, for a total transaction of $51,077.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 639,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,625,524.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Heather A. Planishek sold 2,398 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.30, for a total transaction of $51,077.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 639,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,625,524.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Alexander D. Moore sold 20,422 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.94, for a total transaction of $468,480.68. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,587,707 shares in the company, valued at $36,421,998.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 506,580 shares of company stock valued at $14,748,074. 12.93% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 45,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $789,000 after purchasing an additional 2,604 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 168,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,896,000 after buying an additional 14,952 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 654.9% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 19,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after buying an additional 16,530 shares in the last quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new stake in Palantir Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $132,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 130,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,238,000 after acquiring an additional 5,178 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 45.65% of the company’s stock.

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

