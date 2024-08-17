Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW) Given “Hold” Rating at Westpark Capital

Westpark Capital reissued their hold rating on shares of Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports.

PANW has been the topic of a number of other reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. JMP Securities restated a market outperform rating and set a $380.00 price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Oppenheimer restated an outperform rating and set a $330.00 price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Barclays upped their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $384.00 to $380.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Palo Alto Networks presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $331.63.

Palo Alto Networks Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PANW opened at $334.11 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $326.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $311.09. Palo Alto Networks has a one year low of $201.17 and a one year high of $380.84. The firm has a market cap of $108.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.56, a P/E/G ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 1.14.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 20th. The network technology company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.07. Palo Alto Networks had a return on equity of 32.74% and a net margin of 31.42%. The firm had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.38 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Palo Alto Networks will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Palo Alto Networks

In other Palo Alto Networks news, CAO Josh D. Paul sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $338.00, for a total value of $67,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 24,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,443,916. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Palo Alto Networks news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 36,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $339.16, for a total value of $12,209,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,223,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $414,984,983.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Josh D. Paul sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $338.00, for a total value of $67,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 24,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,443,916. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 367,315 shares of company stock valued at $118,696,590. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Core Alternative Capital lifted its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 2.0% in the second quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 14,081 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $4,774,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 3.3% in the second quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,589 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $878,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP lifted its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 565.9% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 273 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 15.0% in the second quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 1,935 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $656,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 23.5% in the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 49,608 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $16,818,000 after purchasing an additional 9,446 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.82% of the company’s stock.

Palo Alto Networks Company Profile

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

