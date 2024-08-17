Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW) PT Raised to $385.00

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) had its price objective upped by Scotiabank from $337.00 to $385.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a sector outperform rating on the network technology company’s stock.

PANW has been the subject of several other reports. UBS Group upped their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $300.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday. Daiwa America upgraded Palo Alto Networks to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $405.00 to $385.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an overweight rating and set a $350.00 price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $331.63.

Palo Alto Networks Stock Down 2.7 %

Shares of PANW stock opened at $334.11 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $326.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $311.09. Palo Alto Networks has a 52 week low of $201.17 and a 52 week high of $380.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $108.18 billion, a PE ratio of 48.56, a P/E/G ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 1.14.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 20th. The network technology company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.97 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a net margin of 31.42% and a return on equity of 32.74%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.38 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Palo Alto Networks will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.93, for a total transaction of $17,755,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 159,009 shares in the company, valued at $47,055,533.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, President William D. Jenkins, Jr. sold 1,621 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.92, for a total transaction of $497,517.32. Following the transaction, the president now owns 20,501 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,292,166.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Lee Klarich sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.93, for a total value of $17,755,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 159,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,055,533.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 367,315 shares of company stock worth $118,696,590 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Palo Alto Networks

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Palo Alto Networks during the first quarter worth $25,000. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 3,200.0% in the 1st quarter. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 99 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Palo Alto Networks during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Central Bank & Trust Co. raised its position in Palo Alto Networks by 89.3% during the first quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 106 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.82% of the company’s stock.

About Palo Alto Networks

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

