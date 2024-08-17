Paltalk’s (PALT) “Hold” Rating Reiterated at Maxim Group

Maxim Group reiterated their hold rating on shares of Paltalk (NASDAQ:PALT – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports.

Get Paltalk alerts:

Paltalk Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of Paltalk stock opened at $4.10 on Wednesday. Paltalk has a twelve month low of $1.53 and a twelve month high of $5.19. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.95.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Paltalk

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Paltalk stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Paltalk, Inc. (NASDAQ:PALT – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 24,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned 0.26% of Paltalk as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 3.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Paltalk Company Profile

Paltalk, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops communications software and multimedia social applications worldwide. It offers consumer applications, which include Paltalk, Camfrog, and Tinychat for live video chat; and owns and operates Vumber, a telecommunications services provider that enables users to have multiple phone numbers in any area code through which calls can be forwarded to a user’s existing cell phone or land line telephone number.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Paltalk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paltalk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.