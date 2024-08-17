Pan American Silver Corp. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.10 (NYSE:PAAS)

Pan American Silver Corp. (NYSE:PAAS – Get Free Report) (TSE:PAAS) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 7th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share by the basic materials company on Friday, August 30th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 19th.
Pan American Silver has increased its dividend payment by an average of 22.1% per year over the last three years. Pan American Silver has a dividend payout ratio of 27.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Pan American Silver to earn $1.22 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 32.8%.
Pan American Silver Trading Up 1.3 %
Shares of NYSE PAAS opened at $20.38 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $21.03 and its 200-day moving average is $18.23. The stock has a market cap of $7.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.30 and a beta of 1.31. Pan American Silver has a twelve month low of $12.16 and a twelve month high of $24.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on PAAS shares. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Pan American Silver from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Pan American Silver from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Pan American Silver from $22.00 to $24.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Pan American Silver from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperformer” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Pan American Silver from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $24.42.
View Our Latest Research Report on Pan American Silver
Pan American Silver Company Profile
Pan American Silver Corp. engages in the exploration, mine development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of silver, gold, zinc, lead, and copper mines in Canada, Mexico, Peru, Bolivia, Argentina, Chile, and Brazil. The company was formerly known as Pan American Minerals Corp. and changed its name to Pan American Silver Corp.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Pan American Silver
- How to Calculate Options Profits
- Bumble’s Valuation Hits an All-Time Low, Can Its Fortunes Change?
- What Investors Need to Know About Upcoming IPOs
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 8/12 – 8/16
- What is Short Interest? How to Use It
- JD.com Earnings Surprise: China’s Outlook Better Than Expected
Receive News & Ratings for Pan American Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pan American Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.