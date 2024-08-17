Pan American Silver Corp. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.10 (NYSE:PAAS)

Pan American Silver Corp. (NYSE:PAAS – Get Free Report) (TSE:PAAS) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 7th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share by the basic materials company on Friday, August 30th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 19th.

Pan American Silver has increased its dividend payment by an average of 22.1% per year over the last three years. Pan American Silver has a dividend payout ratio of 27.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Pan American Silver to earn $1.22 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 32.8%.

Shares of NYSE PAAS opened at $20.38 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $21.03 and its 200-day moving average is $18.23. The stock has a market cap of $7.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.30 and a beta of 1.31. Pan American Silver has a twelve month low of $12.16 and a twelve month high of $24.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Pan American Silver ( NYSE:PAAS Get Free Report ) (TSE:PAAS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $686.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $696.08 million. Pan American Silver had a positive return on equity of 0.66% and a negative net margin of 5.54%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.04 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Pan American Silver will post 0.68 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on PAAS shares. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Pan American Silver from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Pan American Silver from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Pan American Silver from $22.00 to $24.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Pan American Silver from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperformer” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Pan American Silver from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $24.42.

Pan American Silver Corp. engages in the exploration, mine development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of silver, gold, zinc, lead, and copper mines in Canada, Mexico, Peru, Bolivia, Argentina, Chile, and Brazil. The company was formerly known as Pan American Minerals Corp. and changed its name to Pan American Silver Corp.

