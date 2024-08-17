Parex Resources (TSE:PXT) Price Target Lowered to C$23.00 at Scotiabank

Parex Resources (TSE:PXT – Free Report) had its target price lowered by Scotiabank from C$27.00 to C$23.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Get Parex Resources alerts:

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on PXT. Cormark reduced their target price on Parex Resources from C$33.00 to C$30.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Parex Resources from C$28.00 to C$23.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Parex Resources from C$27.20 to C$23.80 in a report on Thursday, August 1st.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Parex Resources

Parex Resources Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of TSE:PXT opened at C$17.30 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$20.42 and its 200 day moving average is C$21.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.45. Parex Resources has a 1 year low of C$16.47 and a 1 year high of C$28.23. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.47.

Parex Resources (TSE:PXT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported C$0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$499.23 million for the quarter. Parex Resources had a net margin of 26.15% and a return on equity of 17.02%. On average, research analysts predict that Parex Resources will post 4.0484262 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Parex Resources Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Monday, September 9th will be paid a $0.385 dividend. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 9th. Parex Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.93%.

Parex Resources Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Parex Resources Inc engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of oil and natural gas in Colombia. The company's principal land holdings and exploration blocks are in Colombia Llanos and Magdalena Basin. It has 55% working interest in Block LLA-34; 100% working interest in Cabrestero Block; and 50% working interest in Capachos Block and Block VIM-1.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Parex Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parex Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.