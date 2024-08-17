Partners Group (OTCMKTS:PGPHF) Shares Down 0.4%

Partners Group Holding AG (OTCMKTS:PGPHF – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 0.4% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $1,369.60 and last traded at $1,369.60. Approximately 4 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 107 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1,375.10.

Partners Group Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,323.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,359.92.

About Partners Group

Partners Group Holding AG is a private equity firm specializing in direct, secondary, and primary investments across private equity, private real estate, private infrastructure, and private debt. The firm also makes fund of funds investments. It seeks to invest in distressed, special situations, later stage, mature, early venture, mid venture, late venture, industry consolidation, buyouts, recapitalizations, emerging growth, and seed capital.

