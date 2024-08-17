Patria Latin American Opportunity Acquisition (NASDAQ:PLAO) & Blue Owl Capital Co. III (NYSE:OBDE) Critical Contrast

Blue Owl Capital Co. III (NYSE:OBDE – Get Free Report) and Patria Latin American Opportunity Acquisition (NASDAQ:PLAO – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation and profitability.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Blue Owl Capital Co. III and Patria Latin American Opportunity Acquisition’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Blue Owl Capital Co. III $273.87 million 6.45 $271.96 million $2.27 6.31 Patria Latin American Opportunity Acquisition N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Blue Owl Capital Co. III has higher revenue and earnings than Patria Latin American Opportunity Acquisition.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Blue Owl Capital Co. III 0 0 1 0 3.00 Patria Latin American Opportunity Acquisition 0 0 0 0 N/A

Blue Owl Capital Co. III currently has a consensus price target of $16.00, indicating a potential upside of 11.73%. Given Blue Owl Capital Co. III’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Blue Owl Capital Co. III is more favorable than Patria Latin American Opportunity Acquisition.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

72.3% of Patria Latin American Opportunity Acquisition shares are owned by institutional investors. 90.8% of Blue Owl Capital Co. III shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.4% of Patria Latin American Opportunity Acquisition shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Blue Owl Capital Co. III and Patria Latin American Opportunity Acquisition’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Blue Owl Capital Co. III 63.33% 13.62% 6.78% Patria Latin American Opportunity Acquisition N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Blue Owl Capital Co. III beats Patria Latin American Opportunity Acquisition on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Blue Owl Capital Co. III

(Get Free Report)

Blue Owl Capital Corporation is a specialty finance company focused on lending to U.S. middle-market companies. Blue Owl Capital Corporation is based in NEW YORK.

About Patria Latin American Opportunity Acquisition

(Get Free Report)

Patria Latin American Opportunity Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus its search on companies in the healthcare, food and beverage, logistics, agribusiness, education, and financial services sectors primarily in Latin America. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Grand Cayman, the Cayman Islands.

