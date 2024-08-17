Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The food distribution company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.08, Briefing.com reports. Performance Food Group had a return on equity of 16.22% and a net margin of 0.72%. The business had revenue of $15.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.25 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.14 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Performance Food Group updated its FY 2025 guidance to EPS and its Q1 2025 guidance to EPS.
Performance Food Group Stock Performance
NYSE PFGC opened at $73.47 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Performance Food Group has a fifty-two week low of $52.92 and a fifty-two week high of $78.54. The business has a fifty day moving average of $66.55 and a 200-day moving average of $70.38. The stock has a market cap of $11.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.42.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Performance Food Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Performance Food Group from $93.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Performance Food Group from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Barclays boosted their price target on Performance Food Group from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Performance Food Group from $80.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.89.
About Performance Food Group
Performance Food Group Company, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes food and food-related products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Foodservice, Vistar, and Convenience. The company offers a range of frozen foods, groceries, candy, snacks, beverages, cigarettes, and other tobacco products; beef, pork, poultry, and seafood; and health and beauty care products.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Performance Food Group
- Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?
- Bumble’s Valuation Hits an All-Time Low, Can Its Fortunes Change?
- What Is WallStreetBets and What Stocks Are They Targeting?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 8/12 – 8/16
- Utilities Stocks Explained – How and Why to Invest in Utilities
- JD.com Earnings Surprise: China’s Outlook Better Than Expected
Receive News & Ratings for Performance Food Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Performance Food Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.