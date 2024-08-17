Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The food distribution company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.08, Briefing.com reports. Performance Food Group had a return on equity of 16.22% and a net margin of 0.72%. The business had revenue of $15.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.25 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.14 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Performance Food Group updated its FY 2025 guidance to EPS and its Q1 2025 guidance to EPS.

NYSE PFGC opened at $73.47 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Performance Food Group has a fifty-two week low of $52.92 and a fifty-two week high of $78.54. The business has a fifty day moving average of $66.55 and a 200-day moving average of $70.38. The stock has a market cap of $11.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.42.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Performance Food Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Performance Food Group from $93.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Performance Food Group from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Barclays boosted their price target on Performance Food Group from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Performance Food Group from $80.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.89.

Performance Food Group Company, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes food and food-related products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Foodservice, Vistar, and Convenience. The company offers a range of frozen foods, groceries, candy, snacks, beverages, cigarettes, and other tobacco products; beef, pork, poultry, and seafood; and health and beauty care products.

