Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $86.38.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on PFGC shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Performance Food Group from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Barclays increased their price target on Performance Food Group from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Truist Financial increased their price target on Performance Food Group from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com downgraded Performance Food Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Performance Food Group from $93.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PFGC. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Performance Food Group by 38.8% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 512 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Performance Food Group by 2.3% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 7,088 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $469,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Performance Food Group by 4.3% in the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 4,375 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $289,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Hanlon Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Performance Food Group by 1.4% in the first quarter. Hanlon Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,011 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $1,046,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Performance Food Group by 1.9% in the first quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 10,971 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $819,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 96.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE PFGC opened at $73.47 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.42. Performance Food Group has a 52-week low of $52.92 and a 52-week high of $78.54.

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The food distribution company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $15.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.25 billion. Performance Food Group had a net margin of 0.72% and a return on equity of 16.22%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.14 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Performance Food Group will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Performance Food Group Company, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes food and food-related products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Foodservice, Vistar, and Convenience. The company offers a range of frozen foods, groceries, candy, snacks, beverages, cigarettes, and other tobacco products; beef, pork, poultry, and seafood; and health and beauty care products.

