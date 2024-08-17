Permian Resources Co. (NASDAQ:PR) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.06

Permian Resources Co. (NASDAQ:PR – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, August 6th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 19th will be given a dividend of 0.06 per share on Tuesday, August 27th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 19th.

Permian Resources has a payout ratio of 13.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Permian Resources to earn $1.95 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.24 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 12.3%.

Permian Resources Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PR opened at $14.87 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $15.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.52, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 4.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Permian Resources has a 52 week low of $12.24 and a 52 week high of $18.28.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Permian Resources ( NASDAQ:PR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. Permian Resources had a return on equity of 11.91% and a net margin of 15.62%. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 99.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Permian Resources will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Permian Resources in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Mizuho increased their price target on Permian Resources from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on Permian Resources from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Permian Resources from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Permian Resources in a report on Monday, August 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.00.

About Permian Resources

Permian Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the development of crude oil and related liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the United States. The company's assets primarily focus on the Delaware Basin, a sub-basin of the Permian Basin. Its properties consist of acreage blocks in West Texas, Eddy County, Lea County, and New Mexico.

Featured Stories

