Pets at Home Group Plc (OTCMKTS:PAHGF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Pets at Home Group Plc (OTCMKTS:PAHGF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 65,100 shares, an increase of 22.1% from the July 15th total of 53,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 651.0 days.
Pets at Home Group Stock Performance
PAHGF opened at $3.35 on Friday. Pets at Home Group has a 1-year low of $2.96 and a 1-year high of $4.80. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.67.
About Pets at Home Group
