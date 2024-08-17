Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (OTCMKTS:PEYUF) Short Interest Up 21.8% in July

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (OTCMKTS:PEYUF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 13,344,300 shares, an increase of 21.8% from the July 15th total of 10,954,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 141,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 94.1 days.

Get Peyto Exploration & Development alerts:

Peyto Exploration & Development Stock Performance

Shares of PEYUF opened at $10.72 on Friday. Peyto Exploration & Development has a 12 month low of $7.88 and a 12 month high of $11.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.72.

Peyto Exploration & Development Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 1st were issued a $0.0805 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a yield of 9.35%. This is an increase from Peyto Exploration & Development’s previous dividend of $0.08. Peyto Exploration & Development’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.96%.

About Peyto Exploration & Development

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp., an energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids in Deep Basin of Alberta. The company was formerly known as Peyto Energy Trust and changed its name to Peyto Exploration & Development Corp.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Peyto Exploration & Development Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peyto Exploration & Development and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.