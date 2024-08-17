Piper Sandler Cuts IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) Price Target to $520.00

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX – Free Report) had its target price lowered by Piper Sandler from $600.00 to $520.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Barclays decreased their target price on IDEXX Laboratories from $655.00 to $570.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. BTIG Research started coverage on IDEXX Laboratories in a report on Thursday, July 25th. They issued a buy rating and a $580.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on IDEXX Laboratories from $620.00 to $596.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. StockNews.com lowered IDEXX Laboratories from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on IDEXX Laboratories from $520.00 to $510.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $582.25.

Shares of IDXX stock opened at $492.26 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $484.77 and its 200-day moving average is $511.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.65 billion, a PE ratio of 47.65, a PEG ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.32. IDEXX Laboratories has a 52 week low of $372.50 and a 52 week high of $583.39.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $2.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.88 by ($0.44). The business had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 63.66% and a net margin of 23.26%. IDEXX Laboratories’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.67 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that IDEXX Laboratories will post 11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IDXX. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in IDEXX Laboratories in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, DSM Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.84% of the company’s stock.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets in Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; and Livestock, Poultry and Dairy.

