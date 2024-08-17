Piper Sandler Increases Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) Price Target to $34.00

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Piper Sandler from $30.00 to $34.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Guardant Health from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Guardant Health from $28.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Craig Hallum upped their price target on Guardant Health from $28.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Guardant Health from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Guggenheim raised Guardant Health from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $39.27.

Shares of Guardant Health stock opened at $27.95 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.70, a quick ratio of 5.66 and a current ratio of 5.95. Guardant Health has a fifty-two week low of $15.81 and a fifty-two week high of $41.06. The company has a market cap of $3.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.13 and a beta of 1.13.

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.84) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.74) by ($0.10). Guardant Health had a negative net margin of 76.34% and a negative return on equity of 246.47%. The business had revenue of $177.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $162.59 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.67) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 29.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Guardant Health will post -3.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GH. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of Guardant Health during the 2nd quarter worth $44,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Guardant Health in the first quarter valued at $57,000. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in Guardant Health during the 2nd quarter worth about $59,000. Headlands Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Guardant Health by 362.3% during the 4th quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 2,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 1,844 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Guardant Health in the 2nd quarter valued at about $71,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.60% of the company’s stock.

Guardant Health, Inc, a precision oncology company, provides blood and tissue tests, data sets, and analytics in the United States and internationally. The company provides Guardant360; Guardant360 LDT; Guardant360 CDx Test; Guardant360 Response Test; Guardant360 TissueNext Test; GuardantINFINITY Test; GuardantConnect, an integrated software-based solution designed for clinical and biopharmaceutical customers to connect patients tested with assays with actionable alterations with potentially relevant clinical studies; GuardantOMNI Test for advanced stage cancer; and GuardantINFORM, an in-silico research platform for tumor evolution and treatment resistance across various biomarker-driven cancers.

