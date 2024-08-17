Piper Sandler Trims Acelyrin (NASDAQ:SLRN) Target Price to $20.00

Acelyrin (NASDAQ:SLRN – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by Piper Sandler from $68.00 to $20.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Acelyrin from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, July 8th. HC Wainwright lowered Acelyrin from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their target price for the company from $18.00 to $6.00 in a report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $12.00.

Acelyrin stock opened at $4.13 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $5.10 and its 200 day moving average is $5.83. Acelyrin has a one year low of $3.36 and a one year high of $29.88. The firm has a market cap of $408.98 million, a P/E ratio of -1.74 and a beta of 2.35.

Acelyrin (NASDAQ:SLRN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.78) by ($0.08). During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.56) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Acelyrin will post -3.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Acelyrin during the 4th quarter worth approximately $110,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new stake in Acelyrin in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,429,000. Strs Ohio grew its stake in Acelyrin by 504.3% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 42,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,000 after buying an additional 35,300 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Acelyrin by 608.3% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 9,203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Acelyrin by 84.4% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 13,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 6,032 shares in the last quarter. 87.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Acelyrin, Inc, a clinical biopharma company, focuses on identifying, acquiring, and accelerating the development and commercialization of transformative medicines. The company's lead product candidate is izokibep, a small protein therapeutic designed to inhibit IL-17A with high potency, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for use in the treatment of Hidradenitis Suppurativa, Psoriatic Arthritis, and uveitis, as well as in Phase 2 clinical trials for use in the treatment of Axial Spondyloarthritis.

