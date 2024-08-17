Pirate Chain (ARRR) Price Down 4.9% Over Last Week

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 0.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on August 17th. In the last week, Pirate Chain has traded 4.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. Pirate Chain has a total market cap of $32.83 million and approximately $66,474.45 worth of Pirate Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Pirate Chain coin can now be bought for about $0.17 or 0.00000282 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.52 or 0.00073432 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.33 or 0.00037670 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.85 or 0.00013239 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000382 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0648 or 0.00000109 BTC.

Pirate Chain Coin Profile

Pirate Chain (CRYPTO:ARRR) is a dPoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 29th, 2018. Pirate Chain’s total supply is 196,213,798 coins. Pirate Chain’s official Twitter account is @piratechain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Pirate Chain is https://reddit.com/r/piratechain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Pirate Chain is piratechain.com. The official message board for Pirate Chain is medium.com/piratechain.

Pirate Chain Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Launched in 2018 with the primary goal of being the most private and secure digital currency, Pirate Chain strives to protect the financial privacy of every user in the world. Pirate Chain achieves this by employing the strongest and most acclaimed privacy protocol in the industry, and couples this with an unassailable strategy implementation. It uses a privacy protocol that cannot be compromised by other users activity on the network. Most privacy coins are riddled with holes created by optional privacy. PirateChain uses ZK-Snarks to shield 100% of the peer to peer transactions on the blockchain making for highly anonymous and private transactions.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pirate Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pirate Chain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Pirate Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

