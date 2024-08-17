Pollard Banknote (TSE:PBL) PT Lowered to C$33.00

Pollard Banknote (TSE:PBL – Get Free Report) had its price objective lowered by analysts at Cormark from C$34.00 to C$33.00 in a report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. Cormark’s price objective points to a potential upside of 50.96% from the company’s previous close. Cormark also issued estimates for Pollard Banknote’s FY2024 earnings at $1.63 EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Raymond James boosted their target price on Pollard Banknote from C$40.50 to C$44.00 in a report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on Pollard Banknote from C$40.00 to C$28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Acumen Capital cut their target price on Pollard Banknote from C$47.00 to C$28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th.

Pollard Banknote Stock Performance

Pollard Banknote Company Profile

PBL opened at C$21.86 on Thursday. Pollard Banknote has a twelve month low of C$17.95 and a twelve month high of C$37.75. The firm has a market capitalization of C$591.53 million, a PE ratio of 17.77 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.64. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$27.58 and its 200 day moving average price is C$32.25.

Pollard Banknote Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells a range of lottery and charitable gaming products and solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Lotteries, Charitable Gaming, eGaming systems, and Retail. The company designs, manufactures, and distributes instant tickets, as well as offers related services.

