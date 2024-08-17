Pollard Banknote (TSE:PBL) PT Lowered to C$33.00

Pollard Banknote (TSE:PBL – Get Free Report) had its price objective lowered by analysts at Cormark from C$34.00 to C$33.00 in a report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. Cormark’s price objective points to a potential upside of 50.96% from the company’s previous close. Cormark also issued estimates for Pollard Banknote’s FY2024 earnings at $1.63 EPS.
Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Raymond James boosted their target price on Pollard Banknote from C$40.50 to C$44.00 in a report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on Pollard Banknote from C$40.00 to C$28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Acumen Capital cut their target price on Pollard Banknote from C$47.00 to C$28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th.
Read Our Latest Research Report on PBL
Pollard Banknote Stock Performance
Pollard Banknote Company Profile
Pollard Banknote Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells a range of lottery and charitable gaming products and solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Lotteries, Charitable Gaming, eGaming systems, and Retail. The company designs, manufactures, and distributes instant tickets, as well as offers related services.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Pollard Banknote
- Investing in Travel Stocks Benefits
- JD.com Earnings Surprise: China’s Outlook Better Than Expected
- How to Find Undervalued Stocks
- Warren Buffett’s Recent Stock Moves: Top Buys and Sells to Watch
- 3 Small Caps With Big Return Potential
- Sea Limited’s E-Commerce and Fintech Strength Fuel Stock Surge
Receive News & Ratings for Pollard Banknote Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pollard Banknote and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.