Power Solutions International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PSIX) Short Interest Update

Power Solutions International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PSIX – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 82,200 shares, an increase of 19.1% from the July 15th total of 69,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 318,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.
Power Solutions International stock opened at $17.26 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $396.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.38 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.49. Power Solutions International has a 1 year low of $1.70 and a 1 year high of $17.64. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.09.
Power Solutions International (OTCMKTS:PSIX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 12th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $110.59 million during the quarter. Power Solutions International had a net margin of 6.78% and a negative return on equity of 360.24%.
Power Solutions International, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and sells engines and power systems in the United States, North America, the Pacific Rim, Europe, and internationally. The company offers engine blocks integrated with fuel system parts, as well as completely packaged power systems, that include combinations of front accessory drives, cooling systems, electronic systems, air intake systems, fuel systems, housings, power takeoff systems, exhaust systems, hydraulic systems, enclosures, brackets, hoses, tubes, packaging, telematics, and other assembled componentry.
