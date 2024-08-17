Progressive (NYSE:PGR) Price Target Increased to $252.00 by Analysts at Piper Sandler

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by investment analysts at Piper Sandler from $250.00 to $252.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the insurance provider’s stock. Piper Sandler’s target price suggests a potential upside of 6.83% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Progressive from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $230.00 to $262.00 in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Progressive from $216.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Progressive from $243.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Progressive from $239.00 to $237.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Progressive from $210.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Progressive currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $234.41.

NYSE PGR opened at $235.88 on Thursday. Progressive has a one year low of $129.31 and a one year high of $238.45. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $214.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $206.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $138.15 billion, a PE ratio of 24.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.35.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 16th. The insurance provider reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.61. Progressive had a net margin of 10.17% and a return on equity of 33.01%. The firm had revenue of $17.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.54 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.57 EPS. Progressive’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Progressive will post 12.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Andrew J. Quigg sold 3,975 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.01, for a total transaction of $850,689.75. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 32,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,015,247.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Progressive news, CAO Mariann Wojtkun Marshall sold 650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.11, for a total transaction of $135,271.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,981 shares in the company, valued at approximately $828,485.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Andrew J. Quigg sold 3,975 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.01, for a total value of $850,689.75. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 32,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,015,247.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 110,319 shares of company stock valued at $23,671,517 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Aviance Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Progressive during the 1st quarter valued at $3,628,000. TCW Group Inc. bought a new stake in Progressive during the 4th quarter valued at $1,988,000. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Progressive during the 4th quarter valued at $3,090,000. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Progressive by 66.4% during the 1st quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,814 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,409,000 after purchasing an additional 2,719 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its position in Progressive by 90.4% during the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 21,056 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,354,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.34% of the company’s stock.

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, business related general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

