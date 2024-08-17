ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ) Stock Price Down 5.3%

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 5.3% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $8.45 and last traded at $8.46. Approximately 40,662,342 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 71% from the average daily volume of 141,311,328 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.93.
ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ Trading Down 0.4 %
The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $8.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.12.
ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ Cuts Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 26th were given a $0.1605 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 26th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.80%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ Company Profile
ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, which corresponds to three times the inverse of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Index includes 100 of the non-financial domestic and international issues listed on National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Stock Market.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ
- How to Calculate Stock Profit
- Bumble’s Valuation Hits an All-Time Low, Can Its Fortunes Change?
- What is an Earnings Surprise?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 8/12 – 8/16
- What is the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX)
- JD.com Earnings Surprise: China’s Outlook Better Than Expected
Receive News & Ratings for ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.