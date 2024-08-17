Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) EVP Tamara Louise Linde Sells 19,127 Shares of Stock

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Get Free Report) EVP Tamara Louise Linde sold 19,127 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.26, for a total transaction of $1,535,133.02. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 67,524 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,419,476.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

NYSE PEG opened at $80.60 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The company has a market capitalization of $40.15 billion, a PE ratio of 22.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.59. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $75.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $69.73. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a twelve month low of $53.71 and a twelve month high of $81.89.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.01). Public Service Enterprise Group had a return on equity of 10.72% and a net margin of 16.12%. The company had revenue of $2.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.70 earnings per share. Public Service Enterprise Group’s revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 9th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 9th. Public Service Enterprise Group’s payout ratio is currently 66.48%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on PEG shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Bank of America boosted their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $71.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Public Service Enterprise Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.17.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 7.5% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 28,682 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,114,000 after purchasing an additional 2,003 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 22.1% in the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 27,559 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,031,000 after acquiring an additional 4,993 shares during the period. Creative Planning grew its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 17.5% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 90,985 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,706,000 after acquiring an additional 13,559 shares in the last quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,649,000. Finally, Copperwynd Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 8.5% during the second quarter. Copperwynd Financial LLC now owns 10,450 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $834,000 after purchasing an additional 822 shares during the period. 73.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates in electric and gas utility business in the United States. It operates through PSE&G and PSEG Power segments. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers; and appliance services and repairs to customers through its service territory, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs.

