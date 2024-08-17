Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) Shares Bought by Swedbank AB

Swedbank AB grew its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Free Report) by 117.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 639,516 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 344,891 shares during the period. Swedbank AB’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $47,132,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Evergreen Wealth Solutions LLC boosted its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Evergreen Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 9,697 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $648,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the period. PDS Planning Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 4.2% in the first quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 4,530 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $303,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the period. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 1.1% in the first quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 17,483 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,167,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the period. United Community Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 12.9% in the first quarter. United Community Bank now owns 1,616 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 8,495 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $519,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.34% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PEG opened at $80.60 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.33, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.59. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a 1-year low of $53.71 and a 1-year high of $81.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $75.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $69.73.

Public Service Enterprise Group Announces Dividend

Public Service Enterprise Group ( NYSE:PEG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.03 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a net margin of 16.12% and a return on equity of 10.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 9th will be given a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 9th. Public Service Enterprise Group’s payout ratio is currently 66.48%.

In other Public Service Enterprise Group news, EVP Tamara Louise Linde sold 19,127 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.26, for a total value of $1,535,133.02. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 67,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,419,476.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

PEG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Guggenheim upgraded Public Service Enterprise Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, June 17th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $78.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 24th. Bank of America upped their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $71.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $75.17.

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates in electric and gas utility business in the United States. It operates through PSE&G and PSEG Power segments. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers; and appliance services and repairs to customers through its service territory, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs.

