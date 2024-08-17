Q3 2024 Earnings Estimate for AnaptysBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAB) Issued By HC Wainwright

Get AnaptysBio alerts:

AnaptysBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAB – Free Report) – Investment analysts at HC Wainwright increased their Q3 2024 EPS estimates for shares of AnaptysBio in a research report issued on Wednesday, August 14th. HC Wainwright analyst E. Bodnar now anticipates that the biotechnology company will earn ($1.57) per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($1.67). HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for AnaptysBio’s current full-year earnings is ($6.32) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for AnaptysBio’s Q4 2024 earnings at ($1.78) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($6.70) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($8.47) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($11.13) EPS, FY2027 earnings at ($10.32) EPS and FY2028 earnings at ($9.21) EPS.

AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.71) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.89) by ($0.82). AnaptysBio had a negative return on equity of 161.40% and a negative net margin of 711.17%. The company had revenue of $10.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.85 million.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of AnaptysBio from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $34.00 price objective on shares of AnaptysBio in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on AnaptysBio from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $50.30.

AnaptysBio Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ANAB opened at $34.00 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $29.55 and its 200 day moving average is $25.62. The firm has a market cap of $928.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.54 and a beta of -0.25. AnaptysBio has a 52-week low of $13.36 and a 52-week high of $41.31.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ANAB. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. grew its position in AnaptysBio by 140.7% during the 2nd quarter. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. now owns 2,165,591 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $54,270,000 after acquiring an additional 1,265,891 shares during the last quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of AnaptysBio by 56.4% in the fourth quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 1,237,178 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $26,500,000 after purchasing an additional 446,372 shares during the last quarter. Great Point Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of AnaptysBio by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Great Point Partners LLC now owns 976,981 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $20,927,000 after buying an additional 82,648 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in AnaptysBio by 22.7% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 405,115 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $8,678,000 after buying an additional 75,025 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in AnaptysBio by 38.2% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 306,633 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $7,684,000 after buying an additional 84,795 shares during the period.

Insider Buying and Selling at AnaptysBio

In other news, insider Paul F. Lizzul sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $52,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,618 shares in the company, valued at approximately $406,630. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other AnaptysBio news, major shareholder Ecor1 Capital, Llc purchased 273,972 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $36.50 per share, with a total value of $9,999,978.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 7,794,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $284,517,354. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Paul F. Lizzul sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $52,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 11,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $406,630. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,900 shares of company stock worth $484,824 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 33.70% of the company’s stock.

AnaptysBio Company Profile

AnaptysBio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses in delivering immunology therapeutics. Its products include Rosnilimab, an IgG1 antibody that targets PD-1+ T cells, resulting in their agonism or depletion, broadly impacting pathogenic drivers of autoimmune and inflammatory diseases; and ANB032, a non-depleting antibody that binds to the BTLA checkpoint receptor and inhibits activated T cell proliferation; ANB033, a novel anti-CD122 antagonist antibody that targets the shared common beta subunit of the receptors for IL-15 and IL-2; ANB101, a BDCA2 modulator antibody that specifically targets plasmacytoid dendritic cells (pDCs); and Imsidolimab, an antibody that inhibits the interleukin-36 receptor, which is in the Phase 3 development for the treatment of generalized pustular psoriasis.

