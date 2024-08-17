Q3 2024 Earnings Estimate for Beam Global (NASDAQ:BEEM) Issued By B. Riley

Get Beam Global alerts:

Beam Global (NASDAQ:BEEM – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at B. Riley decreased their Q3 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Beam Global in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 14th. B. Riley analyst R. Pfingst now expects that the company will earn ($0.16) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.13). B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Beam Global’s current full-year earnings is ($0.71) per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Beam Global’s Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.15) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.86) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.19) EPS.

Beam Global (NASDAQ:BEEM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 20th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.09. Beam Global had a negative return on equity of 30.53% and a negative net margin of 22.16%. The business had revenue of $14.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.65 million.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of Beam Global in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Beam Global in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Beam Global in a research note on Wednesday.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on BEEM

Beam Global Stock Performance

Shares of BEEM stock opened at $5.20 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $5.65 and a 200-day moving average of $6.27. The stock has a market cap of $75.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.00 and a beta of 0.93. Beam Global has a 52-week low of $4.30 and a 52-week high of $8.94.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. PFG Investments LLC increased its holdings in Beam Global by 97.0% during the 1st quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 23,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 11,348 shares in the last quarter. Oak Family Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Beam Global by 26.7% in the first quarter. Oak Family Advisors LLC now owns 47,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 9,921 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Beam Global by 21.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 618,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,207,000 after purchasing an additional 107,200 shares during the last quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. increased its stake in shares of Beam Global by 8.4% in the first quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 983,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,688,000 after buying an additional 76,301 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tidal Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Beam Global in the first quarter valued at about $284,000. 26.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Beam Global Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Beam Global, a clean-technology innovation company, engages in the design, development, engineering, manufacture, and sale of renewably energized infrastructure products and battery solutions. Its product portfolio includes EV ARC (electric vehicle autonomous renewable charger), an infrastructure product that uses integrated solar power and battery storage to provide a mounting asset and a source of power for factory installed electric vehicle charging stations; Solar Tree DCFC, an off-grid, renewably energized, and single-column mounted smart generation and energy storage system to provide a 150kW DC fast charge to one or more electric vehicles, such as electric buses, heavy-duty vehicles, agricultural equipment, public transportation, and electric vehicles used in the construction industry; and EV ARC DCFC, a DC fast charging system for charging EVs.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Beam Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beam Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.