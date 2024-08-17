Q3 2024 Earnings Estimate for Capital One Financial Co. Issued By Zacks Research (NYSE:COF)

Get Capital One Financial alerts:

Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research dropped their Q3 2024 earnings estimates for Capital One Financial in a report released on Tuesday, August 13th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $3.55 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $3.86. The consensus estimate for Capital One Financial’s current full-year earnings is $13.17 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Capital One Financial’s Q1 2025 earnings at $3.77 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $3.92 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $3.63 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $18.01 EPS.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $3.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.28 by ($0.14). Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 9.31% and a net margin of 9.01%. The firm had revenue of $9.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.52 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on COF. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Capital One Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $145.00 to $165.00 in a report on Thursday, June 6th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Capital One Financial in a report on Friday, June 7th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $158.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of Capital One Financial in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $148.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $145.89.

Capital One Financial Stock Performance

Shares of COF opened at $139.56 on Friday. Capital One Financial has a one year low of $88.23 and a one year high of $153.35. The company has a 50-day moving average of $139.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $139.64. The stock has a market cap of $53.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.93, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Capital One Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, August 12th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 12th. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.79%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Kevin S. Borgmann sold 61,532 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.86, for a total transaction of $8,175,141.52. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 40,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,438,491.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Capital One Financial news, CEO Kevin S. Borgmann sold 61,532 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.86, for a total value of $8,175,141.52. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 40,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,438,491.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Robert M. Alexander sold 30,742 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $4,611,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 73,734 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,060,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Capital One Financial

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of COF. Silicon Valley Capital Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 726.7% in the 4th quarter. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC now owns 248 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

About Capital One Financial

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One, National Association, which engages in the provision of various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

