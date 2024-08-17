Q3 2024 Earnings Estimate for Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) Issued By Zacks Research

Get Columbia Sportswear alerts:

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research lowered their Q3 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Columbia Sportswear in a report issued on Wednesday, August 14th. Zacks Research analyst V. Bagree now anticipates that the textile maker will post earnings of $1.34 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.51. The consensus estimate for Columbia Sportswear’s current full-year earnings is $3.85 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Columbia Sportswear’s Q4 2024 earnings at $1.95 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.62 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.17 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.20 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $4.20 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $4.53 EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Columbia Sportswear in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Columbia Sportswear from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $84.00 to $92.00 in a report on Monday, July 8th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Columbia Sportswear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Columbia Sportswear currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.00.

Shares of COLM stock opened at $80.08 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.53, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.94. Columbia Sportswear has a 52 week low of $66.01 and a 52 week high of $87.23. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $80.17.

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The textile maker reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $570.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $569.37 million. Columbia Sportswear had a net margin of 6.72% and a return on equity of 13.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.14 EPS.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. Columbia Sportswear’s payout ratio is 29.27%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in Columbia Sportswear by 116.6% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 418 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in Columbia Sportswear by 11,725.0% in the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 473 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 469 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC boosted its position in Columbia Sportswear by 174.8% in the 1st quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 599 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 381 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in Columbia Sportswear in the 1st quarter valued at about $64,000. Finally, Dnca Finance purchased a new stake in Columbia Sportswear in the 2nd quarter valued at about $68,000. 47.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Columbia Sportswear Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and distributes outdoor, active, and everyday lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment in the United States, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Canada. The company provides apparel, accessories, and equipment for hiking, trail running, snow, fishing, hunting, mountaineering, climbing, skiing and snowboarding, trail, and outdoor activities.

