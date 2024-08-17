Q3 2024 Earnings Estimate for Compass Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMPX) Issued By Wedbush

Get Compass Therapeutics alerts:

Compass Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMPX – Free Report) – Research analysts at Wedbush cut their Q3 2024 earnings estimates for Compass Therapeutics in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 14th. Wedbush analyst R. Driscoll now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.11) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.10). Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Compass Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($0.39) per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Compass Therapeutics’ FY2024 earnings at ($0.39) EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.42) EPS, FY2026 earnings at $0.23 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $1.13 EPS.

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Compass Therapeutics in a report on Monday, August 12th.

Compass Therapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ CMPX opened at $1.16 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $159.60 million, a P/E ratio of -3.22 and a beta of 0.79. Compass Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.77 and a 52 week high of $2.57. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.04 and a 200-day moving average of $1.45.

Compass Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CMPX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.10). The company had revenue of $0.85 million during the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Compass Therapeutics

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in Compass Therapeutics by 22.7% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 47,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 8,817 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Compass Therapeutics by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 131,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 12,315 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Compass Therapeutics by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 283,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after buying an additional 31,433 shares during the period. Simplicity Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Compass Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $80,000. Finally, Bleakley Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Compass Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $80,000. 68.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Compass Therapeutics

Compass Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing antibody-based therapeutics to treat various human diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidates include CTX-009, a bispecific antibody that blocks Delta-like ligand 4 a ligand of Notch-1, and vascular endothelial growth factor A signaling pathways, which are critical to angiogenesis and tumor vascularization; and CTX-471, an IgG4 monoclonal antibody that is an agonist of CD137, a key co-stimulatory receptor on immune cells.

