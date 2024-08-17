Q3 2024 Earnings Estimate for Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. Issued By Zacks Research (NASDAQ:LECO)

Get Lincoln Electric alerts:

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research decreased their Q3 2024 earnings per share estimates for Lincoln Electric in a research report issued on Tuesday, August 13th. Zacks Research analyst M. Das now expects that the industrial products company will post earnings of $2.19 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $2.32. The consensus estimate for Lincoln Electric’s current full-year earnings is $9.03 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Lincoln Electric’s Q4 2024 earnings at $2.26 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $9.02 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $2.31 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $2.45 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $9.57 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $10.01 EPS.

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. Lincoln Electric had a return on equity of 42.24% and a net margin of 12.48%. The company’s revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.44 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Lincoln Electric in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Lincoln Electric from $209.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Lincoln Electric from $213.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. KeyCorp dropped their target price on Lincoln Electric from $280.00 to $240.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, Loop Capital decreased their price target on Lincoln Electric from $285.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $219.43.

Lincoln Electric Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of LECO opened at $193.46 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.01 billion, a PE ratio of 20.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s fifty day moving average is $192.86 and its 200 day moving average is $220.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 2.06. Lincoln Electric has a fifty-two week low of $164.00 and a fifty-two week high of $261.13.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lincoln Electric

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in Lincoln Electric in the first quarter worth $26,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its stake in Lincoln Electric by 194.4% in the 1st quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 106 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Lincoln Electric by 174.4% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 107 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lincoln Electric in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in Lincoln Electric in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.61% of the company’s stock.

Lincoln Electric Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. Lincoln Electric’s payout ratio is 30.15%.

Lincoln Electric Company Profile

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells welding, cutting, and brazing products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas Welding, International Welding, and The Harris Products Group. It offers brazing and soldering filler metals, arc welding equipment, plasma and oxyfuel cutting systems, wire feeding systems, fume control equipment, welding accessories, and specialty gas regulators, and education solutions, as well as a portfolio of automated solutions for joining, cutting, material handling, module assembly, and end of line testing, as well as involved in brazing and soldering alloys, and in the retail business in the United States.

