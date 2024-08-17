Q3 2024 Earnings Forecast for Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE) Issued By Zacks Research

Get Allegion alerts:

Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE – Free Report) – Zacks Research lifted their Q3 2024 earnings estimates for Allegion in a research note issued on Wednesday, August 14th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now expects that the scientific and technical instruments company will earn $1.90 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.89. The consensus estimate for Allegion’s current full-year earnings is $7.22 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Allegion’s FY2024 earnings at $7.30 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.95 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.98 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $7.38 EPS.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $965.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $953.63 million. Allegion had a net margin of 15.08% and a return on equity of 47.21%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.76 earnings per share.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Allegion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, July 27th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Allegion from $112.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Allegion from $125.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $125.40.

Read Our Latest Analysis on ALLE

Allegion Stock Down 1.3 %

ALLE stock opened at $131.27 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. Allegion has a 12 month low of $95.94 and a 12 month high of $141.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $123.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $126.14.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Allegion

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quarry LP lifted its stake in Allegion by 56.0% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 379 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Allegion by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,458 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $409,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the period. Creative Planning raised its stake in shares of Allegion by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 10,877 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,285,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Allegion by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 64,178 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $7,583,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Allegion by 483.1% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 515,563 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $60,914,000 after purchasing an additional 427,146 shares during the period. 92.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Allegion

In related news, SVP Tracy L. Kemp sold 2,194 shares of Allegion stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.98, for a total value of $267,624.12. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,354,343.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Allegion

(Get Free Report)

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door controls and systems and exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems and services; electronic security products and access control systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; doors, accessories, and other.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Allegion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allegion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.