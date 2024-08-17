Q3 2024 Earnings Forecast for BioCardia, Inc. Issued By HC Wainwright (NASDAQ:BCDA)

Get BioCardia alerts:

BioCardia, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCDA – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at HC Wainwright reduced their Q3 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for BioCardia in a report issued on Wednesday, August 14th. HC Wainwright analyst J. Pantginis now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($1.19) per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.11). HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for BioCardia’s current full-year earnings is ($0.45) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for BioCardia’s Q4 2024 earnings at ($1.59) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($5.06) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($1.27) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($1.40) EPS, FY2027 earnings at ($1.51) EPS and FY2028 earnings at ($1.14) EPS.

BioCardia (NASDAQ:BCDA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($1.35) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.06 million during the quarter. BioCardia had a negative return on equity of 3,638.68% and a negative net margin of 2,208.76%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($2.55) earnings per share.

BioCardia Stock Up 11.4 %

About BioCardia

Shares of NASDAQ BCDA opened at $3.23 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.46 and a beta of 1.36. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.96. BioCardia has a 52-week low of $2.52 and a 52-week high of $23.25.

BioCardia, Inc, a clinical-stage regenerative medicine company, develops cellular and cell-derived therapeutics for cardiovascular and pulmonary diseases in the United States. Its leading product candidate is CardiAMP, an autologous mononuclear cell therapy system in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of ischemic heart failure with reduced ejection fraction and refractory angina resulting from chronic myocardial ischemia.

