Q3 2024 Earnings Forecast for Caribou Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRBU) Issued By HC Wainwright

Get Caribou Biosciences alerts:

Caribou Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRBU – Free Report) – Equities researchers at HC Wainwright lifted their Q3 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Caribou Biosciences in a report released on Wednesday, August 14th. HC Wainwright analyst R. Burns now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.44) per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.47). HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Caribou Biosciences’ current full-year earnings is ($1.80) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Caribou Biosciences’ Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.46) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.79) EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.48) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.49) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.51) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.53) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($2.00) EPS.

Caribou Biosciences (NASDAQ:CRBU – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by $0.04. Caribou Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 33.42% and a negative net margin of 345.05%. The business had revenue of $3.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.31 million.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on CRBU. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of Caribou Biosciences in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Evercore ISI lowered Caribou Biosciences from an “outperform” rating to an “inline” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 target price on shares of Caribou Biosciences in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.00.

View Our Latest Analysis on CRBU

Caribou Biosciences Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CRBU opened at $2.09 on Friday. Caribou Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $1.50 and a fifty-two week high of $8.33. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.91. The firm has a market cap of $188.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.44 and a beta of 2.30.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Caribou Biosciences

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CRBU. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Caribou Biosciences during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Point72 DIFC Ltd grew its stake in shares of Caribou Biosciences by 389.4% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 DIFC Ltd now owns 30,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 23,995 shares during the period. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Caribou Biosciences during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $52,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Caribou Biosciences by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 36,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 5,244 shares during the period. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Caribou Biosciences by 66.5% during the 1st quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 17,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 6,798 shares during the period. 77.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Caribou Biosciences Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Caribou Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of genome-edited allogeneic cell therapies for the treatment of hematologic malignancies in the United States and internationally. Its lead product candidate is CB-010, an allogeneic anti-CD19 CAR-T cell therapy that is in phase 1 clinical trial to treat relapsed or refractory B cell non-Hodgkin lymphoma.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Caribou Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caribou Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.