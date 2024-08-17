Q3 2024 Earnings Forecast for Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) Issued By Zacks Research

Get Centene alerts:

Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research lowered their Q3 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Centene in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, August 14th. Zacks Research analyst K. Dey now anticipates that the company will earn $1.61 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.86. The consensus estimate for Centene’s current full-year earnings is $6.84 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Centene’s Q1 2025 earnings at $2.73 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $1.95 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.70 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.07 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $7.45 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $3.06 EPS and Q2 2026 earnings at $2.18 EPS.

Centene (NYSE:CNC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The company reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $39.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.83 billion. Centene had a return on equity of 14.45% and a net margin of 1.79%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.10 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on CNC. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Centene from $92.00 to $89.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Centene from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $78.00 target price on shares of Centene in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Centene from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $83.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Centene in a report on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $83.00 price objective on the stock. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Centene presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $84.36.

Centene stock opened at $78.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $70.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $73.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.50. Centene has a 1 year low of $60.83 and a 1 year high of $81.42.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Centene during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,325,441,000. Swedbank AB purchased a new stake in Centene in the first quarter valued at approximately $914,080,000. Harris Associates L P boosted its position in shares of Centene by 172.8% during the fourth quarter. Harris Associates L P now owns 10,863,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $806,170,000 after buying an additional 6,881,450 shares during the period. Boston Partners grew its stake in shares of Centene by 0.4% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 8,652,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $678,033,000 after buying an additional 32,427 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Centene by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,491,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,117,000 after buying an additional 25,595 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.63% of the company’s stock.

Centene Corporation operates as a healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured families, commercial organizations, and military families in the United States. The company operates through Medicaid, Medicare, Commercial, and Other segments. The Medicaid segment offers health plan coverage, including medicaid expansion, aged, blind, disabled, children’s health insurance program, foster care, medicare-medicaid plans, long-term services and support.

