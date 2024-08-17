Q3 2024 Earnings Forecast for Franco-Nevada Co. Issued By National Bank Financial (NYSE:FNV)

Get Franco-Nevada alerts:

Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV – Free Report) (TSE:FNV) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial boosted their Q3 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Franco-Nevada in a research report issued on Wednesday, August 14th. National Bank Financial analyst S. Nagle now anticipates that the basic materials company will post earnings of $0.93 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.88. The consensus estimate for Franco-Nevada’s current full-year earnings is $3.27 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Franco-Nevada’s FY2026 earnings at $4.58 EPS.

Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV – Get Free Report) (TSE:FNV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The basic materials company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $260.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $277.44 million. Franco-Nevada had a negative net margin of 39.88% and a positive return on equity of 10.81%. Franco-Nevada’s quarterly revenue was down 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.95 EPS.

FNV has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Bank of America increased their target price on Franco-Nevada from $141.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price target on shares of Franco-Nevada in a report on Friday. TD Cowen upgraded shares of Franco-Nevada from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Franco-Nevada from $140.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, TD Securities upgraded shares of Franco-Nevada from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $152.33.

Read Our Latest Report on Franco-Nevada

Franco-Nevada Stock Performance

Shares of Franco-Nevada stock opened at $121.79 on Friday. Franco-Nevada has a 52-week low of $102.29 and a 52-week high of $146.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.44 billion, a PE ratio of -48.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 21.14 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $121.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $118.70.

Institutional Trading of Franco-Nevada

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Franco-Nevada during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,447,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Franco-Nevada by 50.4% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 183,135 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $20,384,000 after acquiring an additional 61,354 shares during the last quarter. Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Franco-Nevada by 20.7% in the fourth quarter. Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC now owns 129,779 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $14,380,000 after purchasing an additional 22,243 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP purchased a new stake in Franco-Nevada in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,538,000. Finally, Significant Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Franco-Nevada during the 4th quarter valued at $780,000. 77.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Franco-Nevada Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 12th will be paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 12th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. Franco-Nevada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -57.83%.

Franco-Nevada Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and streaming company in South America, Central America, Mexico, the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Mining and Energy segments. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and engages in the sale of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids through a third-party marketing agent.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Franco-Nevada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franco-Nevada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.