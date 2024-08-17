Q3 2024 Earnings Forecast for Garmin Ltd. Issued By Zacks Research (NYSE:GRMN)

Get Garmin alerts:

Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research upped their Q3 2024 EPS estimates for Garmin in a report issued on Wednesday, August 14th. Zacks Research analyst S. Mete now forecasts that the scientific and technical instruments company will post earnings per share of $1.42 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.30. The consensus estimate for Garmin’s current full-year earnings is $6.00 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Garmin’s Q4 2024 earnings at $1.58 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $1.39 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.60 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $6.51 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $1.57 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $7.06 EPS.

Garmin (NYSE:GRMN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.42 billion. Garmin had a return on equity of 17.09% and a net margin of 24.36%. The company’s revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.45 earnings per share.

GRMN has been the topic of several other reports. Bank of America cut Garmin from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $165.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Garmin from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Garmin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays raised their price objective on Garmin from $140.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Tigress Financial increased their price target on shares of Garmin from $175.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $156.83.

Garmin stock opened at $172.11 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $33.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.98. Garmin has a 52 week low of $99.61 and a 52 week high of $179.76. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $166.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $153.42.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. Garmin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.31%.

In related news, EVP Patrick Desbois sold 4,126 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.52, for a total transaction of $674,683.52. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 58,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,551,530.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Garmin news, EVP Patrick Desbois sold 4,126 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.52, for a total transaction of $674,683.52. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 58,412 shares in the company, valued at $9,551,530.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Douglas G. Boessen sold 2,350 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.63, for a total transaction of $379,830.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 28,010 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,527,256.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 19.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Garmin in the second quarter worth about $595,000. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in Garmin by 7.6% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 33,492 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $5,456,000 after purchasing an additional 2,380 shares in the last quarter. Algert Global LLC bought a new stake in shares of Garmin in the 2nd quarter worth about $508,000. Scientech Research LLC bought a new stake in Garmin during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $337,000. Finally, Select Equity Group L.P. increased its position in Garmin by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 2,006,563 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $326,909,000 after acquiring an additional 11,666 shares in the last quarter. 73.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of wireless devices worldwide. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; smartwatch devices; scales and monitors; and fitness accessories. This segment also provides Garmin Connect and Garmin Connect Mobile, which are web and mobile platforms where users can track and analyze their fitness, activities and workouts, and wellness data; and Connect IQ, an application development platform.

