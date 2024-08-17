Q3 2024 Earnings Forecast for Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) Issued By Zacks Research

Get Humana alerts:

Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research reduced their Q3 2024 EPS estimates for Humana in a research note issued on Wednesday, August 14th. Zacks Research analyst D. Chatterjee now forecasts that the insurance provider will earn $3.45 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $3.80. The consensus estimate for Humana’s current full-year earnings is $16.14 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Humana’s FY2024 earnings at $16.05 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $4.84 EPS and Q1 2026 earnings at $9.28 EPS.

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The insurance provider reported $6.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.89 by $1.07. Humana had a net margin of 1.53% and a return on equity of 16.12%. The company had revenue of $29.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $8.94 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on HUM. Baird R W upgraded Humana to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Humana from $342.00 to $376.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Humana from $415.00 to $353.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 25th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Humana from $334.00 to $326.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Humana in a research note on Monday, June 24th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $374.00 target price for the company. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $403.55.

Shares of NYSE HUM opened at $350.36 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $42.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.82, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.51. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $367.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $346.54. Humana has a 12-month low of $298.61 and a 12-month high of $530.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 25th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.885 per share. This represents a $3.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. Humana’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.04%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its position in Humana by 538.7% in the 2nd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 2,318,347 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $866,250,000 after acquiring an additional 1,955,375 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Humana in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $676,800,000. Sanders Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Humana in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $489,300,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board increased its holdings in shares of Humana by 11,647.2% in the first quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 1,059,478 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $367,342,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050,459 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in shares of Humana by 118.9% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,425,302 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $532,564,000 after purchasing an additional 774,085 shares during the last quarter. 92.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical and specialty insurance products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

