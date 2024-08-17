Q3 2024 Earnings Forecast for Mineralys Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLYS) Issued By HC Wainwright

Get Mineralys Therapeutics alerts:

Mineralys Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLYS – Free Report) – Stock analysts at HC Wainwright dropped their Q3 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Mineralys Therapeutics in a research report issued on Wednesday, August 14th. HC Wainwright analyst M. Caufield now expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.83) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.72). HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Mineralys Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($2.92) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Mineralys Therapeutics’ Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.84) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($3.22) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($3.48) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($3.08) EPS, FY2027 earnings at ($3.46) EPS and FY2028 earnings at ($1.79) EPS.

Mineralys Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of Mineralys Therapeutics stock opened at $9.81 on Friday. Mineralys Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $5.85 and a 1 year high of $16.91. The firm has a market cap of $487.06 million, a PE ratio of -4.48 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.91.

Institutional Trading of Mineralys Therapeutics

Insider Activity

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Catalys Pacific LLC purchased a new position in Mineralys Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $79,073,000. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Mineralys Therapeutics by 55.4% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 699,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,015,000 after purchasing an additional 249,450 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Mineralys Therapeutics by 0.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 982,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,690,000 after buying an additional 4,952 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Mineralys Therapeutics by 120.0% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 3,213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new stake in Mineralys Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $191,000. 84.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Mineralys Therapeutics news, Director Brian Taylor Slingsby sold 550,000 shares of Mineralys Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.05, for a total transaction of $7,177,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,644,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $112,811,755.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Mineralys Therapeutics news, Director Brian Taylor Slingsby sold 550,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.05, for a total value of $7,177,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,644,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $112,811,755.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Adam Scott Levy sold 10,757 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.14, for a total transaction of $141,346.98. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 247,611 shares in the company, valued at $3,253,608.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 706,679 shares of company stock worth $9,204,818. 33.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Mineralys Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Mineralys Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company that develops therapies for the treatment of hypertension and chronic kidney diseases. It clinical-stage product candidate is lorundrostat, a proprietary, orally administered, highly selective aldosterone synthase inhibitor for the treatment of cardiorenal conditions affected by abnormally elevated aldosterone.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Mineralys Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mineralys Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.