Q3 2024 Earnings Forecast for Mineralys Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLYS) Issued By HC Wainwright

Mineralys Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLYS – Free Report) – Stock analysts at HC Wainwright dropped their Q3 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Mineralys Therapeutics in a research report issued on Wednesday, August 14th. HC Wainwright analyst M. Caufield now expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.83) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.72). HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Mineralys Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($2.92) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Mineralys Therapeutics’ Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.84) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($3.22) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($3.48) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($3.08) EPS, FY2027 earnings at ($3.46) EPS and FY2028 earnings at ($1.79) EPS.
Mineralys Therapeutics Price Performance
Shares of Mineralys Therapeutics stock opened at $9.81 on Friday. Mineralys Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $5.85 and a 1 year high of $16.91. The firm has a market cap of $487.06 million, a PE ratio of -4.48 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.91.
Institutional Trading of Mineralys Therapeutics
Insider Activity
In other Mineralys Therapeutics news, Director Brian Taylor Slingsby sold 550,000 shares of Mineralys Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.05, for a total transaction of $7,177,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,644,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $112,811,755.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Mineralys Therapeutics news, Director Brian Taylor Slingsby sold 550,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.05, for a total value of $7,177,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,644,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $112,811,755.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Adam Scott Levy sold 10,757 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.14, for a total transaction of $141,346.98. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 247,611 shares in the company, valued at $3,253,608.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 706,679 shares of company stock worth $9,204,818. 33.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
About Mineralys Therapeutics
Mineralys Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company that develops therapies for the treatment of hypertension and chronic kidney diseases. It clinical-stage product candidate is lorundrostat, a proprietary, orally administered, highly selective aldosterone synthase inhibitor for the treatment of cardiorenal conditions affected by abnormally elevated aldosterone.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Mineralys Therapeutics
- Learn Technical Analysis Skills to Master the Stock Market
- JD.com Earnings Surprise: China’s Outlook Better Than Expected
- EV Stocks and How to Profit from Them
- Warren Buffett’s Recent Stock Moves: Top Buys and Sells to Watch
- Basic Materials Stocks Investing
- Sea Limited’s E-Commerce and Fintech Strength Fuel Stock Surge
Receive News & Ratings for Mineralys Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mineralys Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.