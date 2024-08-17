Q3 2024 EPS Estimates for Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Reduced by Analyst (NYSE:BUD)

Get Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV alerts:

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research cut their Q3 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research report issued on Wednesday, August 14th. Zacks Research analyst R. Lohia now anticipates that the consumer goods maker will earn $0.90 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.99. The consensus estimate for Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV’s current full-year earnings is $3.35 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.82 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $3.37 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.94 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.05 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.93 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $3.76 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $0.99 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $1.06 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $4.40 EPS.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The consumer goods maker reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $15.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.21 billion. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV had a return on equity of 21.74% and a net margin of 9.89%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.72 earnings per share.

BUD has been the topic of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from $70.00 to $68.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. UBS Group upgraded Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.13.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Stock Performance

Shares of BUD opened at $60.65 on Friday. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a 52-week low of $51.66 and a 52-week high of $67.49. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $109.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.10.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BUD. Creative Planning increased its position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 52,041 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $3,026,000 after purchasing an additional 5,279 shares during the last quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,023,000. Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV during the second quarter worth approximately $328,000. Elgethun Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Elgethun Capital Management now owns 59,579 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $3,465,000 after acquiring an additional 2,648 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 19.5% in the 2nd quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 839,000 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $48,788,000 after purchasing an additional 137,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.53% of the company’s stock.

About Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV produces, distributes, exports, markets, and sells beer and beverages. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.

