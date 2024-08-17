Q3 2024 EPS Estimates for AutoCanada Inc. (TSE:ACQ) Decreased by Analyst

Get AutoCanada alerts:

AutoCanada Inc. (TSE:ACQ – Free Report) – Analysts at Cormark decreased their Q3 2024 EPS estimates for shares of AutoCanada in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 14th. Cormark analyst D. Ocampo now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.03) for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.50. The consensus estimate for AutoCanada’s current full-year earnings is $1.65 per share. Cormark also issued estimates for AutoCanada’s Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.73) EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.00 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.75 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.34 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.12 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.21 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on AutoCanada from C$21.00 to C$18.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on AutoCanada from C$18.00 to C$15.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Atb Cap Markets cut shares of AutoCanada from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. National Bankshares reduced their price objective on shares of AutoCanada from C$20.00 to C$17.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Acumen Capital decreased their target price on shares of AutoCanada from C$21.50 to C$19.75 in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$19.11.

ACQ stock opened at C$14.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 408.35, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 1.05. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$19.08 and a 200-day moving average price of C$21.42. AutoCanada has a 52-week low of C$14.20 and a 52-week high of C$27.54. The firm has a market capitalization of C$343.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.93, a PEG ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 2.54.

In related news, Director Christopher Harris acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$14.48 per share, for a total transaction of C$72,400.00. Insiders purchased 8,000 shares of company stock worth $131,300 over the last three months. 4.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AutoCanada Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates franchised automobile dealerships and related business. The company offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles, vehicle leasing, vehicle parts, vehicle maintenance and collision repair services, and extended service contracts; and vehicle protection, after-market products, and auction services.

