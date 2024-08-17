Q3 2024 EPS Estimates for AutoCanada Inc. (TSE:ACQ) Lowered by National Bank Financial

Get AutoCanada alerts:

AutoCanada Inc. (TSE:ACQ – Free Report) – National Bank Financial decreased their Q3 2024 earnings estimates for shares of AutoCanada in a report issued on Tuesday, August 13th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Sytchev now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.39 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.74. The consensus estimate for AutoCanada’s current full-year earnings is $1.65 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for AutoCanada’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.80 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.67 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. ATB Capital lowered their price target on AutoCanada from C$25.00 to C$20.00 in a research report on Wednesday. CIBC reduced their price objective on shares of AutoCanada from C$18.00 to C$15.50 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of AutoCanada from C$18.00 to C$15.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of AutoCanada from C$21.00 to C$18.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their price target on AutoCanada from C$28.00 to C$25.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$19.11.

AutoCanada Price Performance

TSE ACQ opened at C$14.65 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$343.84 million, a PE ratio of 8.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 2.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 408.35, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.25. AutoCanada has a 12 month low of C$14.20 and a 12 month high of C$27.54. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$19.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$21.42.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Christopher Harris purchased 5,000 shares of AutoCanada stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$14.48 per share, for a total transaction of C$72,400.00. Insiders have bought 8,000 shares of company stock worth $131,300 over the last 90 days. 4.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AutoCanada Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

AutoCanada Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates franchised automobile dealerships and related business. The company offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles, vehicle leasing, vehicle parts, vehicle maintenance and collision repair services, and extended service contracts; and vehicle protection, after-market products, and auction services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for AutoCanada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoCanada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.