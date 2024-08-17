Q3 2024 EPS Estimates for Cincinnati Financial Co. Boosted by Zacks Research (NASDAQ:CINF)

Get Cincinnati Financial alerts:

Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research raised their Q3 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Cincinnati Financial in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 14th. Zacks Research analyst T. De now forecasts that the insurance provider will post earnings of $1.37 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.36. The consensus estimate for Cincinnati Financial’s current full-year earnings is $6.46 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Cincinnati Financial’s Q4 2024 earnings at $2.16 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $1.82 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $1.25 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.65 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $2.24 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $6.97 EPS and Q2 2026 earnings at $1.42 EPS.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The insurance provider reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.33. Cincinnati Financial had a net margin of 20.20% and a return on equity of 9.10%. The business had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.21 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on CINF. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on shares of Cincinnati Financial from $146.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Cincinnati Financial from $151.00 to $149.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Citigroup raised shares of Cincinnati Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $126.00 to $135.00 in a report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Roth Mkm raised their price target on shares of Cincinnati Financial from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.57.

Shares of CINF stock opened at $131.12 on Friday. Cincinnati Financial has a twelve month low of $96.86 and a twelve month high of $132.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $121.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $118.10. The company has a market cap of $20.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.65.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 252.2% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 243 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new stake in Cincinnati Financial during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cincinnati Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cincinnati Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.24% of the company’s stock.

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. It operates through five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

