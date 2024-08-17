Q3 2024 EPS Estimates for Cincinnati Financial Co. Boosted by Zacks Research (NASDAQ:CINF)

Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research raised their Q3 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Cincinnati Financial in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 14th. Zacks Research analyst T. De now forecasts that the insurance provider will post earnings of $1.37 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.36. The consensus estimate for Cincinnati Financial’s current full-year earnings is $6.46 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Cincinnati Financial’s Q4 2024 earnings at $2.16 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $1.82 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $1.25 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.65 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $2.24 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $6.97 EPS and Q2 2026 earnings at $1.42 EPS.
Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The insurance provider reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.33. Cincinnati Financial had a net margin of 20.20% and a return on equity of 9.10%. The business had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.21 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis.
Read Our Latest Report on Cincinnati Financial
Cincinnati Financial Price Performance
Shares of CINF stock opened at $131.12 on Friday. Cincinnati Financial has a twelve month low of $96.86 and a twelve month high of $132.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $121.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $118.10. The company has a market cap of $20.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.65.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 252.2% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 243 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new stake in Cincinnati Financial during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cincinnati Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cincinnati Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.24% of the company’s stock.
About Cincinnati Financial
Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. It operates through five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Cincinnati Financial
- What is Insider Trading? What You Can Learn from Insider Trading
- JD.com Earnings Surprise: China’s Outlook Better Than Expected
- NYSE Stocks Give Investors a Variety of Quality Options
- Warren Buffett’s Recent Stock Moves: Top Buys and Sells to Watch
- Do ETFs Pay Dividends? What You Need to Know
- Sea Limited’s E-Commerce and Fintech Strength Fuel Stock Surge
Receive News & Ratings for Cincinnati Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cincinnati Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.