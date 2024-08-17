Q3 2024 EPS Estimates for Cytosorbents Co. (NASDAQ:CTSO) Increased by Analyst

Get Cytosorbents alerts:

Cytosorbents Co. (NASDAQ:CTSO – Free Report) – HC Wainwright increased their Q3 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Cytosorbents in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 14th. HC Wainwright analyst S. Lee now forecasts that the medical research company will earn ($0.05) per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.08). HC Wainwright currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $1.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Cytosorbents’ current full-year earnings is ($0.36) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Cytosorbents’ Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.29) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($0.02) EPS and FY2027 earnings at ($0.02) EPS.

Cytosorbents (NASDAQ:CTSO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The medical research company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.01. Cytosorbents had a negative net margin of 75.07% and a negative return on equity of 129.89%. The business had revenue of $9.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.73 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.14) EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 price objective on shares of Cytosorbents in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cytosorbents in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I upgraded shares of Cytosorbents to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Cytosorbents

Cytosorbents Trading Up 2.0 %

NASDAQ:CTSO opened at $1.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.49. The firm has a market cap of $56.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.76 and a beta of 0.57. Cytosorbents has a 52 week low of $0.70 and a 52 week high of $2.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.94.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CTSO. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in Cytosorbents in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Sargent Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in Cytosorbents by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 1,308,747 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,453,000 after purchasing an additional 51,699 shares during the period. Skylands Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Cytosorbents by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 3,254,213 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,612,000 after purchasing an additional 309,543 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in Cytosorbents by 19.9% in the 4th quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,801,799 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,997,000 after purchasing an additional 299,103 shares during the period. Finally, Avenir Corp boosted its holdings in Cytosorbents by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Avenir Corp now owns 3,051,402 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,387,000 after purchasing an additional 334,005 shares during the period. 32.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cytosorbents Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Cytosorbents Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medical devices with its blood purification technology platform incorporating a proprietary adsorbent and porous polymer technology in the United States, Germany, and internationally. Its flagship product is CytoSorb, an extracorporeal cytokine adsorber for adjunctive therapy in the treatment of sepsis, adjunctive therapy in other critical care applications, prevention, and treatment of perioperative complications, and maintaining or enhancing the quality of solid organs harvested from donors for organ transplant; and offers VetResQ, a device for adjunctive therapy in the treatment of sepsis, pancreatitis, and other critical illnesses in animals.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cytosorbents Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cytosorbents and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.