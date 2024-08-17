Q3 2024 EPS Estimates for DURECT Co. Increased by Analyst (NASDAQ:DRRX)

Get DURECT alerts:

DURECT Co. (NASDAQ:DRRX – Free Report) – Analysts at Northland Capmk increased their Q3 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of DURECT in a report released on Wednesday, August 14th. Northland Capmk analyst C. Byrnes now anticipates that the specialty pharmaceutical company will earn ($0.14) per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.22). The consensus estimate for DURECT’s current full-year earnings is ($0.85) per share. Northland Capmk also issued estimates for DURECT’s Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.17) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.67) EPS.

DURECT (NASDAQ:DRRX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.05. DURECT had a negative net margin of 279.77% and a negative return on equity of 328.25%. The business had revenue of $2.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.49 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.46) EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on DRRX. HC Wainwright reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of DURECT in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. StockNews.com lowered DURECT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, DURECT has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.00.

NASDAQ DRRX opened at $1.12 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.19. The stock has a market cap of $34.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.18 and a beta of 1.03. DURECT has a 52 week low of $0.47 and a 52 week high of $3.36.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Richmond Brothers Inc. acquired a new position in DURECT during the fourth quarter worth about $306,000. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in DURECT by 10.8% during the first quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 256,220 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $310,000 after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares during the period. Gagnon Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of DURECT by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 380,131 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $460,000 after purchasing an additional 21,425 shares during the period. Accredited Investors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of DURECT in the 2nd quarter valued at $113,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of DURECT by 41.3% in the 2nd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 21,550 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 6,300 shares during the period. 28.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DURECT Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines based on its epigenetic regulator program. The company's lead product larsucosterol (DUR-928), an endogenous, orally bioavailable small molecule that is in Phase IIb clinical trial to play a regulatory role in lipid metabolism, stress and inflammatory responses, and cell death and survival to treat alcohol-associated hepatitis, as well as completed Phase Ib clinical trial to treat patients with nonalcoholic steatohepatitis.

