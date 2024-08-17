Q3 2024 EPS Estimates for Edwards Lifesciences Co. Reduced by Zacks Research (NYSE:EW)

Get Edwards Lifesciences alerts:

Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research decreased their Q3 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Edwards Lifesciences in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 14th. Zacks Research analyst U. Biswas now forecasts that the medical research company will post earnings per share of $0.67 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.69. The consensus estimate for Edwards Lifesciences’ current full-year earnings is $2.71 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Edwards Lifesciences’ Q4 2024 earnings at $0.65 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.68 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.71 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $0.79 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.79 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $3.20 EPS.

EW has been the topic of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $101.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $88.00 to $73.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Robert W. Baird lowered Edwards Lifesciences from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $102.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, July 25th. TD Cowen lowered Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Baird R W lowered Edwards Lifesciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.10.

Shares of EW stock opened at $68.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 2.87 and a current ratio of 3.71. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $80.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $85.76. The company has a market capitalization of $41.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.71, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.11. Edwards Lifesciences has a twelve month low of $58.93 and a twelve month high of $96.12.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The medical research company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 22.35% and a net margin of 24.55%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.66 EPS.

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.54, for a total value of $437,700.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 46,936 shares in the company, valued at $4,108,777.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.54, for a total transaction of $437,700.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 46,936 shares in the company, valued at $4,108,777.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Scott B. Ullem sold 5,625 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.45, for a total value of $508,781.25. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 30,561 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,764,242.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 29,242 shares of company stock valued at $2,498,870 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. DSM Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Edwards Lifesciences during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. First Community Trust NA acquired a new position in Edwards Lifesciences during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in Edwards Lifesciences during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Pingora Partners LLC acquired a new position in Edwards Lifesciences during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.46% of the company’s stock.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of aortic heart valves under the Edwards SAPIEN family of valves system; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases under the PASCAL PRECISION and Cardioband names.

