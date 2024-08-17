Q3 2024 EPS Estimates for Snail, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNAL) Cut by Analyst

Get Snail alerts:

Snail, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNAL – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Noble Financial reduced their Q3 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Snail in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 14th. Noble Financial analyst M. Kupinski now anticipates that the company will earn $0.07 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.18. The consensus estimate for Snail’s current full-year earnings is $0.48 per share. Noble Financial also issued estimates for Snail’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.15 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.24 EPS.

Snail Stock Down 6.2 %

NASDAQ:SNAL opened at $0.75 on Friday. Snail has a 52-week low of $0.52 and a 52-week high of $1.52. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.92. The company has a market capitalization of $27.59 million, a PE ratio of -3.57 and a beta of 1.69.

Snail Company Profile

Snail ( NASDAQ:SNAL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $14.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.00 million. Snail had a negative net margin of 5.36% and a negative return on equity of 177.91%.

(Get Free Report)

Snail, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, markets, publishes, and distributes interactive digital entertainment for consumers worldwide. It offers games, content, and support for various platforms, including game consoles, personal computers, mobile phones, and tablets. Snail, Inc was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Culver City, California.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Snail Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snail and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.